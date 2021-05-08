Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide after getting separated from wife

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 8th May 2021 2:37 pm IST
Depressed jobless Telangana youth attempts suicide, succumbs
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A man committed suicide after getting separated from his wife. This incident took place in Jagathgiri Gutta Police Limits.

According to police sources, the man, Gopal (20) was an electrician by profession and a resident of Tajolaram area. After frequent quarrels and domestic violence with his wife, he divorced her and became a victim of loneliness.

For the past few days, Gopal was suffering from financial issues too. Ultimately, he took the extreme step and committed suicide.

Police have registered a case and began further investigations.

