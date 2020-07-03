Man commits suicide in UP

By Qayam Updated: July 03, 2020, 8:25 pm IST
Suicide Hang

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed himself by hanging from a tree in his fields in the Kakrouli area here, police said on Friday.

Ravi Kumar’s body was found hanging from a tree Thursday evening in Chorawala village, Station House Officer, Kakrouli police station, Vijay Bahadur Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

In another incident, a newly married 28-year-old woman ended her life by hanging from the ceiling of her room in Mundhbhar village, police said.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is apparently said to be some family dispute, they said,

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
