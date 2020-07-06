Man convicted for 10 years in minor girl rape case

Hyderabad: Metropolitan criminal courts on Monday convicted a person for raping a 14-year minor girl. The accused Amghoth Seva aka Shiva aged about 22 years and resident of Khajabagh.

He raped a minor girl, for which he was arrested by the Saidabad police in 2019.

The case was investigated by K.Sathaiah the then Inspector of Police PS Saidabad and filed charge sheet. On July 6, Ist AMSJ Suneetha Kunchala of Nampally court had found the accused guilty of rape and under POCSO act upon which the accused was convicted for 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs 10,000/- fine.