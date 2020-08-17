Man convicted for life in minor girl’s rape case

By SM Bilal Updated: 17th August 2020 9:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge on Monday convicted an accused to life imprisonment who was involved in rape of a minor girl rape case.

In 2015, Mohammed Akram Khan a resident of phoolbagh was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The wife of the accused who was not staying with him on the suspicion had fixed CCTV cameras at the residence in which Akram Khan was caught exploiting the girl sexually.

The Shahalibanda police have arrested the accused under IPC sections and POCSO Act 2012 and sent him to judicial remand. In 2018 police had filed a chargesheet against Mohammed Akram and upon hearing the accused was found guilty. The judge on Monday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and also levied a fine of rupees 2000.

READ:  Ganesh utsav, Moharram on low key: Indrakaran

The case was investigated by the then two ACPs of Falaknuma Division Mohammed Abdul Bari (Addl DCP CCS) and Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed (Addl DCP Traffic, Rachakonda)

Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close