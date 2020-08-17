Man convicted for life in minor girl’s rape case

Hyderabad: First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge on Monday convicted an accused to life imprisonment who was involved in rape of a minor girl rape case.

In 2015, Mohammed Akram Khan a resident of phoolbagh was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The wife of the accused who was not staying with him on the suspicion had fixed CCTV cameras at the residence in which Akram Khan was caught exploiting the girl sexually.

The Shahalibanda police have arrested the accused under IPC sections and POCSO Act 2012 and sent him to judicial remand. In 2018 police had filed a chargesheet against Mohammed Akram and upon hearing the accused was found guilty. The judge on Monday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and also levied a fine of rupees 2000.

The case was investigated by the then two ACPs of Falaknuma Division Mohammed Abdul Bari (Addl DCP CCS) and Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed (Addl DCP Traffic, Rachakonda)