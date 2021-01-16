Man, cousin brother killed in road accident in UP

Bareilly: A 28-year-old man and his cousin brother were killed and two others injured after a collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Richha-Jahanabad road here on Friday evening. The deceased were identified as Asif Khan, who was an Imam of a mosque, and Javed (20), they said.

Javed and one Iqbal were returning home with Asif after picking him up from the railway station when their motorcycle was hit by another. The two motorcycles fell on the road. A speeding truck ran over Asif and Javed, killing them on the spot, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Saajvan said.

Iqbal and the driver of the other motorcycle, Shakir, were seriously injured in the incident. They were rushed to the hospital, he said.

