Man crushed to death by DTC bus in Delhi

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 24th July 2020 2:38 pm IST
New Delhi:  A 28-year-old man was crushed to death by a low floor DTC bus on Friday morning in Outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh. The man was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

“We received a call of an accident in the morning by a low floor DTC bus. The victim succumbed to the injuries. We are in the process of identifying the deceased. He was crossing the road when the accident took place,” said a senior police officer.

The driver of the DTC bus has been arrested and a case under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC has been registered at the Rani Bagh police station.

Source: IANS
