Man dies after acid attack by girlfriend

Agra: In a shocking incident, a young woman attacked her boyfriend with acid after she learnt that he was getting married to another woman.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Khandari area under Hari Parwat police station in Agra.

The man, Devendra Rajput, 28, died of severe burn injuries in the hospital.

According to reports, the couple fell in love while working in a private lab and were living together in a rented house.

The man’s marriage had been fixed elsewhere by his family and this angered the woman.

The man had gone to work on Thursday when the woman called him home on the pretext of fixing a ceiling fan.

She threw acid on him when he was fixing ceiling fan in the house.

The woman, identified as Sonam, also sustained burn injuries while throwing acid on him. She is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Devendra’s family members, who rushed to Agra from Kasganj, alleged that Sonam was behind the acid attack on their son.

Superintendent of Police Agra, B.R. Pramod, said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s parents.

“Investigation is on to find out the reasons behind the acid attack by the woman,” he said.