Bahraich: A man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the Jarwal Road Railway Station campus here, police said on Friday.

The body was found hanging from a scarf in the tin shed of platform number 2 on Thursday, GRP inspector in-charge Rana Rajesh Singh said.

A medical prescription recovered from the man’s pocket had the name Anil (28) written on it, Singh said, adding the GRP and local police are investigating the matter.

Source: PTI