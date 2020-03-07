menu
7 Mar 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
Man dies due to cold in Manali: Police

Posted by Qayam Published: March 07, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
Manali: Police on Saturday said that a man has died because of the cold conditions here.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Karnataka, who had been working in Manali.

SP, Kullu district, Gaurav Singh said, “This man was lying in the Manali town market and police were informed telephonically around 7:30 am on Saturday. There are no marks on the body and it seems that it was severe cold conditions due to which the man died.”

Further details will be available after the post-mortem examination, the SP said.

Source: ANI
