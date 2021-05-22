Man dies of Black Fungus at Gandhi Hospital after recovering from COVID

Hyderabad: A man died of black fungus here in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. Venkat Reddy (46), from Elmakanne village of Tandur Mandal in Mahabubnagar district, was infected with COVID-19. After recovering from COVID-19, he was sent home.

However, Reddy then suffered from an eye infection and was taken to a district hospital where it was detected that the man was infected with Mucormycosis or the Black Fungus disease. He was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The man succumbed to his infection this morning while undergoing treatment. The disease has also now been declared as an epidemic, and has been found to affect COVID-19 patients in other parts of the country as well.

The central government on Friday said it was working to alleviate a shortage of a medicine used to treat the rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients as the country’s healthcare system reels under a massive wave of COVID-19 infections.

Cases of Black Fungus or mucormycosis that also causes blurred or double vision, chest pain and breathing difficulties, have surged in India, mostly among COVID-19 patients, with at least 7,250 such cases have been found across the country as of May 19, according to media reports.