Man drowns in Manjeera waters while attempting to save sibling

By News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2021 8:52 pm IST
Elder brother washed away by Manjeera in an attempt to save sibling

Hyderabad: An elder brother’s attempt to save his younger brother turned fatal after he fell into the Manjeera river. The younger sibling was swept into the river first due to its high currents while he tried to click a selfie on its banks, on Sunday.

Mohammed Sohail (25) jumped into the river to save his younger brother Mohammed Saif (23) as the currents swept him away. Saif was rescued by the irrigation staff from the crest gates at Singur Dam using a rope. Unfortunately his brother was washed away.

The crest gates were closed to look for Sohail but the officials weren’t able to find him. Locals in several areas downstream of the river found his floating body but they weren’t able to retrieve it. Efforts to retrieve his body are still underway.

