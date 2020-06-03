menu
search
3 Jun 2020, Wed
  • Latest
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Man ends life after killing sister-in-law in UP

Posted by Qayam Published: June 03, 2020, 11:30 am IST
Man ends life after killing sister-in-law in UP

Badaun: A man has hanged himself in Bisauli area here after shooting his sister-in-law over some dispute, police said on Wednesday.

According to the woman’s husband, his brother Rahul (24) had returned to the village a few days ago and used to fight with his wife on various pretexts.

Rahul shot his sister-in-law after they had some dispute and later committed suicide by hanging himself, ASP (Rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said.

The ASP said prima facie it appeared to be a matter of family dispute but a detailed probe was underway.

Both the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved