Man found dead at power substation in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Kota (Raj): A 22-year-old man was found dead at a Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited substation in Rajasthan’s Jhalwar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Dunger village under the Asnawar police station.

According to police, the victim had injury marks on the head as well as face.

It seemed the victim’s head was smashed against a stone slab on Sunday night, they added.

The deceased man was identified as Jaswant Singh Gurjar, a resident of Kanwadi village under the Asnawar police station area.

The victim was on a proxy duty in place of a JVVNL employee on Sunday night and his blood-stained body with fatal injuries on the head and face was recovered on Monday morning, SHO Ashok Kumar Verma said.

The SHO said family members of the victim have ruled out his enmity with anyone. A murder case has been registered under Sector 302 of the IPC and the body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem, he added.

