Man found hanging from tree in Bengal

Canning: The body of a 52-year-old man, who was accused of engaging in “unnatural physical activities with a cow”, was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said.

Locals spotted the body of Gautam Patra hanging from a tree outside his house in Ghoramara-Hathkhola village on Thursday, they said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was “accused of doing unnatural physical activities with a cow in the village last week over which he was being subjected to public ridicule. A handwritten note has been recovered from his pocket”, a senior police officer said.

A kangaroo court was held on Wednesday on his alleged activities with the cow, but no decision was taken, the officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

