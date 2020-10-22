Man found hanging in forest area in UP’s Banda

NehaPublished: 22nd October 2020 9:55 pm IST

Banda: A man was found hanging from a tree on Thursday in a forest area near Ken river in the city area of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police said.

“Upon receiving information, police has recovered the body of an unidentified youth, about 35 years, hanging from a tree in the forest area,” SHO (City) Dinesh Singh said.

“No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Police is trying to ascertain his identity,” he said adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Prima facie, it appeared that he died by suicide.

Source: PTI

