Man found murdered in old city

Hyderabad: A sensational murder case was reported under Chandrayangutta police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased is identified as Rashed Ali (38), a resident of Al Jubail colony in Chandrayangutta, had left his home on Friday and did not return. On Saturday his deadbody was found near the Railway tracks of Falaknuma railway bridge.

The locals spotted Rashed Ali’s deadbody lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Soon after the information reached, the ACP Falaknuma MA Majeed along with the CLUES team reached the spot and taken up investigation.

During the preliminary investigation the investigators had found injuries over neck. The Police have registered a murder case investigation is underway.