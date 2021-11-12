Man from UP killed by his friend in Hyderabad

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 12th November 2021 1:02 pm IST
Man from UP killed by his friend in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A man hailing from Varanasi Uttar Pradesh was killed by his friend at Musheerabad area.

27 year old Sonu a carpenter by profession was staying at a rented room in Bharat Nagar in Musheerabad along with his friend Altaf Khan.

On Thursday night both had consumed alcohol and had a fight over the financial matters.

Altaf Khan who is butcher by profession had slit the throat of Sonu upon which he died on the spot.

After committing the murder Altaf Khan surrendered before the police Musheerabad.

Investigation is underway.

