Man gets life sentence for killing lover

Mumbai: A sessions court here on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his lover and dumping her dismembered body in a lake in suburban Chembur in 2013.

Prabhakar Shetty, the accused, was found guilty under IPC section 302 (murder).

Principal Judge,sessions court,S B Agarwal sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on him. The fine amount will be paid to the victim’s son, the court said.

As per the prosecution, Prabhakar was in a relationship with victim Kurtik Shetty, a widow, who had a son from her earlier marriage. Promising to marry her, he had also borrowed some money from her.

In October 2013, he killed the woman as he did not intend to marry her, the prosecution said.

The killing came to light a week later after the woman’s torso, wrapped in plastic sheet, was found in Chembur’s Chirai lake and the legs and head were found in separate locations.

Source: PTI