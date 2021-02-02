Man gets lifer for abducting, attempting to rape elderly woman

Kheda: A court in Gujarat’s Kheda district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and attempting to rape a 60-year-old woman.

The court of sessions judge D R Bhatt convicted Kirit Barot and ordered him to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The court awarded the accused two life sentences for attempting to rape (section 376 read with 511) and voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery (section 394 of the IPC).

Barot was also sentenced to five and two years of rigorous imprisonment under section 365 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation), respectively, with all the sentences to run concurrently, public prosecutor Prem Tiwari said.

The accused, who hails from Kalol in Gandhinagar, had offered a lift to the victim in his car on October 25, 2018, when she was waiting on a national highway to get back home in Kheda town after visiting a temple at Vadtal in the district.

According to the prosecution, Barot tied up the victim with her saree and took her to a farm where he kept her the whole night and robbed her of all valuables.

He also attempted to rape her and thrashed her with an iron rod, it was stated.

Source: PTI