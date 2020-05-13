Man gives phone snatchers a hard day

Mumbai: In an incident that took place in Mira Road, Maharashtra, two thieves tried to run away after snatching the cellphone of a 45-year-old man.

However, due to the presence of the mind, the man suddenly got into his car and chased the thieves. After noticing the man chasing thieves, patrolling police also joined him.

Ultimately, the bike of the thieves lost balance and they fell down near Ramdev Park Road area.

Police booked a case under section 392 of IPC.

Investigation is going on to know whether they committed similar crimes earlier.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.