Man goes missing at Guntur’s GGH

Guntur: A COVID-19 patient, who was admitted into the Guntur’s Government General Hospital, went missing. The hospital officials only noted the missing when his wife visited GGH and asked them about the whereabouts of her husband. The authorities, however, could not find him in any of the wards.

The patient was initially admitted into the Tenali hospital on July 14. When his health deteriorated a bit, the doctors referred him to GGH on July 16. Since then, his wife Venkayamma had not contacted him. When she visited the hospital on Tuesday (July 28), she found no trace of her husband.

The in-patient records at the GGH hospital indicate that the patient was admitted on July 16. However, they could not locate the exact ward he was admitted into. After checking all the records and wards, the wife and relatives were asked to have a look at unclaimed COVID-19 dead bodies in the mortuary.

GGH hospital authorities also believe that the patient might have left without informing the staff.