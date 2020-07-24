Man hangs self after killing wife, children in Rajasthan

Posted By Qayam Last Updated: 24th July 2020 9:31 am IST

Bikaner: A 34-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife and two children and then hanged himself in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said on Thursday.

Jetharam Meghwal, a resident of Surajda village, allegedly strangulated his 30-year-old wife Sharda, son Jitendra (9) and daughter (4) on Wednesday night while they were asleep. Later, he hanged himself, Station House Officer (SHO)Gajner police station Amar Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to their family after post-mortem, he said.

The officer said preliminary investigation revealed that the man was mentally depressed.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close