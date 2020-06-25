Man held with 2.5 kg cannabis in Delhi

By Qayam Published: June 25, 2020, 3:13 pm IST
arrested

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man was arrested in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area for allegedly selling drugs, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Jitender, a resident of Chattarpur Pahari area, was caught carrying 2.5 kg cannabis, they said, adding the drug has been seized.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We received information on June 24 that a drug seller carrying cannabis would come at 60 Futa Road, Chattarpur Pahari. A trap was laid and he was apprehended.”

A case was registered and he was arrested, the DCP said.

Source: PTI
