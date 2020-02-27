Man held for duping youth on false promise of job in Bengal

A+ A-

Kolkata: The city police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a youth on the false promise of providing him a job in the West Bengal government’s health department.

Santosh Hazra (37) was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly taking Rs 5 lakh from the youth, with Joint Commissioner of city police Murlidahr Sharma saying the accused was part of a fake job racket.

“He had even given a fake appointment letter to the complainant in exchange of Rs 5 lakh,” Sharma said.

The police investigation discovered that Hazra had cheated other job seekers also in a similar way.

The police sleuths have also seized Xerox copies of admit cards of some candidates sitting for recruitment examinations of West Bengal Police.

Three persons, allegedly part of the same racket, were arrested earlier, and are in judicial custody till February 27.

Hazra has been given police remand till March 9.