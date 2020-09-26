Man held for betting on IPL matches

Published: 26th September 2020 10:34 pm IST

Thane: A 39-year-old man has been arrested from Navi Mumbai for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, police said on Saturday.

Police picked up the accused, Vijay Khairnar, from a flat in Koparkharine area on Friday, said senior police inspector NB Kolhatkar, central crime unit.

Cash and accessories, including mobile phones, a TV set, worth Rs 2,26,530, were seized from the flat, he said.

Khairnar has been booked under various sections of the Anti-Gambling Act.

Police are probing whether a larger racket was involved, he added.

Source: PTI

