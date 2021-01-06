Man held for destroying documents in courtroom

Thane: A 52-year-old man has been arrested in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly tearing some original documents in local labour-cum-industrial court, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, when Dinesh Boricha, a resident of Wagale Estate area of the city, walked into the courtroom and tore some documents kept there.

He was overpowered by the court staff and lawyers and handed over to police, an officer said.

“Boricha told the court staff that he had lost his faith in government and courts, and tore documents to express his anger,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).