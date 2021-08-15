Man held for driving wife to suicide over dowry

Thane: A 33-year-old man was arrested from Diva in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly driving his 26-year-old wife to commit suicide due to dowry harassment, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Satendra Omprakash Singh, was arrested on Saturday, two days after his wife Aanchal allegedly hanged herself at their house, an official said.

Singh was harassing his wife since they got married in 2019. Recently, he demanded more money from her parents to purchase a house, the official said quoting the FIR lodged by the victim’s father.

Singh was booked on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he said.