Man held for duping people on pretext of providing FCI tender

New Delhi, Oct 22 : The Econmic Offenses Wing (EOW) has arrested a person identified as Parveen Kumar Singh, who used to cheat gullible people on the pretext of providing them with vehicle agency and FCI tenders. He used to receive huge amounts of money in lieu of the job, which he never intended to do.

It was alleged that Singh along with his associates had induced the complainant from Punjab on the pretext of arranging tender for Food Corporation of India and agency of Toyota company in Punjab region and cheated the complainant of a sum of Rs 4.62 crore out of which Rs 1.62 crore was given through bank transactions and Rs 3 crore in cash.

However, neither any FCI tender was allotted nor any agency was given in the name of the complainant. Later it was found that the accused was a fraud and had cheated the complainant.

“Initially, the accused Praveen Kumar Singh had joined the investigation of this case, but later he stopped cooperating with the EOW and absconded. He also approached the courts to get relief and claimed to have deposited the cheated amount with the court, but failed to do so and kept absconding,” said, Joint CP, EOW, OP Mishra.

Source: IANS

