Man held for duping people through multi level marketing scheme

New Delhi, Oct 30 : The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi police busted a multi level marketing racket with the arrest of the accused Tarun Trikha, who according to investigators has involved in cheating cases across several states in India.

The detailed investigation revealed that the accused person used to promote M/s TVI Express International, its travel products and services in India. M/s TVI Express International was used to provide travel services to its members which included benefits like 3 nights/4 days stay in a hotel or 7 nights/8 days stay in a resort. The membership cost in India was Rs 13,000. The accused received money in his personal account.

Several cases are registered against the accused in West Bengal, Karnataka and with the CBI also.

A complainant reported that in January 2009, Tirkha published an advertisement inviting investments in a scheme. He offered double return through his travel business.

In July 2010, the complainant was called by the accused at Karol Bagh for a meeting where he was assured about earning huge profits on investments. Lured by the scheme, the complainant invested around Rs 22 lakh over a period of time.

The complainant later realised that accused hardly invested their money in travel business. No details of any investments were provided as promised. Accused person incorporated several companies and cheated several people to the tune of crore.

“Scrutiny of the bank accounts revealed that the accused Tarun Trikha received money in his personal account from the complainant Harsh Kumar and Rafiullah Ansari, but he could not give any justification for the same nor he could provide any documents for receiving the money in his personal account. Further, he did not return the money too,” said OP Mishra, Joint CP EOW.

