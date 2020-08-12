Man held for forcing son to beg

Jabalpur: A 30-year-old man was arrested here in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly forcing his 13-year-old son to beg, police said.

Besides the father Akhil Vanshkar, two other accused Prakash Vanshkar (41) and Sharda Prasad Sharma (58) were also held, a Khamaria police station official said.

They allegedly gave fake documents of an orphanage to the child who would seek alms from people.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act.

Source: PTI