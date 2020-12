Sultanpur: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the husband-to-be of his lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Shiv Hari Meena said Paramjeet killed Deepak on December 8 in Rankedeeh village.

“Police arrested Paramjeet on Saturday based on a tip-off. During interrogation, Paramjeet said he killed Deepak as he did not want him to marry his lover,” the SP said.

He added that Paramjeet used an axe to kill Deepak.

Source: PTI