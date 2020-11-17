Man held for killing wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

Gurugram, Nov 16 : A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in the Ashok Vihar Phase-3 area in Gurugram.

The accused suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Thapa alias Sagar Thapa from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Thapa had killed his wife Naina Sunawar, wrapped her body in a blanket and fled the spot. The incident was reported to the police on November 10.

The police have recovered the jewellery of the woman and Rs 10,000 in cash from his possession.

According to the police, the accused was arrested after inputs were received from sources about his presence in Chennai.

“A team of Palam Vihar Crime Branch arrested the accused and took him on transit remand from a Chennai court and later he was produced before a local court in Gurugram on Sunday which sent him to jail,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

During interrogation, Thapa disclosed that he had suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship. So he strangled his wife to death and fled the spot along with her jewellery and some cash.

The incident was reported to the police by the landlord of the house after a foul smell began to emanate from the couple’s room on November 10.

Source: IANS

