Man held for killing woman, attacking family

Gonda (UP), Sep 7 : The UP police have arrested a 30-year-old man who was absconding after killing his sister-in-law and attacking his mother, two nephews and a neighbour in the Awas Vikas Colony in Gonda on Saturday night.

The police said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against the accused Pawan Yadav.

According to reports, accused, Pawan Yadav, took his nephews, aged 3 and 8 years, to the terrace on the pretext of playing with them.

There he attacked them with knife, slashing the tongue of the 8-year-old boy.

Hearing their screams, Pawan’s sister-in-law Renu Yadav, 31, and mother Rajwanti, 60, rushed upstairs but Pawan stabbed them too.

A neighbour, Rajnath Shukla, who rushed to the rescue of the family was also attacked by Pawan who fled the spot dumping the knife there.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital where Renu was declared brought dead. Others are still undergoing treatment.

Gonda SP Raj Karan Nayyar said that “Pawan was arrested from Kotwali police station area following a tip-off. He alleged that his sister-in-law was planning to eliminate him and his nephews were also involved in her scheme of things. He said the family did not want him to get married, therefore, he attacked them.”

The SP further said that “he had no remorse for his act, appeared to be anti-social and shows signs of being a psychopath.”

“We are seeking his judicial custody. We also plan to invoke NSA against him,” the SP added.

Source: IANS

