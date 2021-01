Karimnagar: A man killed his wife and daughter in Patha Wada near here on Thursday following a family dispute, police said.

According to Huzurabad Assistant Commissioner of Police S Srinivas Rao, the 51-year-old man, an autorickshaw driver, allegedly attacked his wife with an iron pipe at about 3 am today.

His 25-year-old daughter tried to rush to her mother’s rescue but was thrashed with the pipe which resulted in her death.

The man was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the ACP said