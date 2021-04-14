Man held for outraging modesty of COVID-19 patient in Mumbai

Mumbai: A medical coordinator has been arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a COVID-19 patient quarantined at a hotel in suburban Andheri here, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light on Monday when the victim called the police control room and lodged a complaint, an official said.

According to the police, the woman was quarantined at a hotel in Andheri MIDC area after she tested positive for coronavirus.

The accused allegedly accosted the victim, tried to molest her and demanded sexual favours, he said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman) of the IPC was registered against the accused, who has been sent to 14 days in police custody.