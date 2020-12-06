Man held for posting pic with firearm on Facebook, pistol seized

New Delhi, Dec 5 : A Delhi man has been arrested for posting a photograph of him holding a pistol on his Facebook page and the illegal weapon seized from him, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Accused Abid Ahmed was arrested from Hastsal Vihar in Uttam Nagar area of Delhi’s Dwarka and a loaded sophisticated pistol and two cartridges seized from his possession.

“These days, in a new trend, criminals try to project themselves as big dons by posting their pictures with firearms on the social media. The Dwarka District police nabbed him with the weapon that he had posed with in the photograph and used as display profile picture on Facebook,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP Dwarka.

Efforts are on to ascertain Abid’s involvement in criminal cases.

