Man held for sharing fake photo of PM’s mugshot stuck to scarecrow

By PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 18th October 2021 7:45 am IST
UP: Key accused in Dalit woman's gangrape in Jewar arrested
Representative Image

Sambhal: A man has been arrested here for sharing on WhatsApp a morphed picture with mugshots of eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stuck to a scarecrow.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra on Saturday said Abhishek Gupta, a resident of Chandausi area, shared the picture as his WhatsApp status after editing it by himself.

In the picture shared on the messenger by the accused, faces of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others can be seen pasted on a scarecrow.

MS Education Academy

It is a morphed photograph, according to police.

Police acted on it after getting a complaint on Twitter.

Gupta was arrested and a case registered in this regard at Chandausi Kotwali police station, they said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button