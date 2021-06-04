Man held for siphoning-off Rs 1.18 through fake police letter

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police here arrested one person named Anand Jannu for trying to defreeze accounts which were seized in an instant loan app case that was unearthed by the city police a few months earlier. The accused was taken into custody from Begumpet.

The arrest pertains to the complaint of ICICI Bank’s (Gachibowli) regional manager here complaining that certain accounts put on debit freeze by the Cyber Crime Police (CCS), Hyderabad, were attempted to be de-frozen by persons impersonating as police officials.

On May 8, a communication was received by the bank allegedly given by the CCS for removal of freeze in an account, held in the name of M/s Hainzz Enterprises Pvt.Ltd. ICICI authorities checked internal records and found that the said bank account was unfrozen and an amount of around Rs.90 lakhs was transferred to a bank account in the name of Mr.Anand Jannu held in State Bank of India, Hyderabad.

Furthermore, on May 13, and May 20, ICICI Banks’ Ailpore branch in Kolkata and Gurugram branch in Haryana had received some notices through registered post from the alleged office of the Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, Hyderabad, to unfreeze accounts mentioned in the notice and transfer the funds into various accounts.

Based on the complaint and following the police’s investigation, it was found that Anand Jannu, the beneficiary of the scam had received a total of Rs. 1.18 crore. Further investigation is underway.