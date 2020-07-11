Man held for stabbing friend to death in Delhi

By Qayam Published: July 11, 2020, 10:18 am IST
arrested

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend for allegedly asking for Rs 5,000 which he had lent to the accused in South West Delhi’s Sagarpur area, police said on Friday.

The accused, Aashish, is a resident of Sagarpur, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot where they came to know that Kapil suffered stab injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kapil had lent Rs 5,000 to Aashish and was asking him to return the amount, they said.

On Thursday night, Aashish allegedly called Kapil on the pretext of returning his money but stabbed him.

Police said Aashish was arrested and further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close