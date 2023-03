Man held for uploading girl’s morphed pics, mobile number

New Delhi: A 23-year-old youth has been arrested for creating three fake Instagram accounts and uploading morphed pictures and mobile number of a girl to take “revenge”, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Roshan Sharma, a resident of Ankur Enclave at Loni in Ghaziabad. He works as an autorickshaw driver.

According to the police, on February 3, a woman lodged a complaint at Jyoti Nagar Cyber Police Station regarding a fake Instagram account created in her name with her morphed images by some unknown person.

“During the investigation, three Instagram accounts containing obscene pictures and morphed images of the complainant were found. The personal mobile number of the complainant was also found mentioned in the Instagram account,” said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The police team tasked with investigation obtained the registrant details, and the IP address of the fake Instagram profile.

“On the basis of the information, and through technical surveillance, the location of the mobile phone used in creating the Instagram account was traced to the Loni area of Ghaziabad. In the early hours of Tuesday, Roshan was apprehended,” said the DCP.

The mobile phone and two SIM cards used in the commission of the crime were also recovered from his possession.

On questioning, Roshan confessed to his crime.

He disclosed that earlier, he used to reside at rented accommodation in Mukund Vihar, Karawal Nagar. One day, he had a heated argument with his girlfriend during which the complainant (a friend of his girlfriend) also got involved, and he had abused her.

“On being abused, the complainant called her brothers and got Roshan beaten up. To avenge the humiliation, he downloaded her photos from her WhatsApp profile and created three fake Instagram accounts in the name of the complainant and uploaded her morphed pictures with her mobile number,” said the DCP, adding that further investigation in the case is under progress.