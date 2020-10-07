Man held for using fake number plate on car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Banjarahills Traffic Police apprehended a man who was using a fake registration number plate with the car he was driving on Wednesday. The violation was found near the KBR Park when the cops were conducting a vehicle check, during which they stopped the accused who was driving a Toyota Innova car. On scrutiny, it was found that the vehicle was fitted with the registration number plate belonging to an auto.

The original registration number of the car was found to be TS 09UC 71, but the driver of the vehicle fitted a plate with the registration number TS 07 UC 7162. Further, it was also found that the vehicle was also fined three times for overspeeding and that the challans generated were issued to the auto’s registratio which the driver was falsely using. Police officials stated that the the car and its driver were handed over to the Banjara Hills law and order police station, following which a criminal case was registered against the accused under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The Hyderabad Traffic Police is regularly booking cases against vehicles which use improper and fancy number plates. This year so far 1,13,824 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act have been booked and 78 criminal cases were also registered against 81 vehicles,” said L. S. Chouhan Deputy Commissioner of police, Hyderabad Traffic Police. He requested motorists and vehicle owners to use proper number plates as per the guidelines issued under rule 50 ad 51 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. “Stringent action will be taken against violators who commit such violations,” he added.