Man held for using fake papers to secure Army job

By SameerPublished: 25th September 2020 2:02 pm IST
Mir Alam Tank

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district for allegedly using forged documents to get a job in the Army, police said on Friday.

The accused, Prashant, was arrested along with his friend on Thursday evening on the charges of cheating, Station House Officer, Kandhla, Karmvir Singh said.

Prashant had managed to get a posting in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. However, his address details and documents were found to be fake during verification, the SHO said.

He had falsely claimed that he was a resident of Mimla village in Shamli district but he actually belonged to another place in Saharanpur district, police said.

READ:  4 held for online fraud; Rs 17.67 lakh in cash seized

The accused had gone absconding from the training centre in Fatehpur after the incident came to light, they said.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SameerPublished: 25th September 2020 2:02 pm IST
Back to top button