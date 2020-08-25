Man held in Delhi with heroin worth Rs 75 lakh

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 5:11 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 25 : A Bareilly resident was arrested here while trying to deliver heroin valued at Rs 75 lakh in the international market, the police said on Tuesday.

Police said Rizwan, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after he came to the national capital’s Ring Road area to supply around 500 gram heroin to one of his contacts.

With the arrest, the Crime Branch claims to have busted the supply chain of the contraband gang that was operating from Bareilly to Delhi, and neighbouring Ghaziabad.

Rizwan told the police during interrogation that he was working as a tailor in Jaipur for the last few years.

During a visit to his native village, he came to know that some persons had earned handsome and quick money by indulging in drug trafficking.

One of the residents of his village who used to work as a tailor at Chandigarh had also earned a good amount of money in a short span of time.

“In order to earn quick money, he also started supplying heroin by procuring the same from drug traffickers active in his village to people in Delhi and Ghaziabad,” said Rakesh Paweriya, DCP, Crime.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

