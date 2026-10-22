Man held over AI-generated fake Vidhana Soudha explosion video

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly posting an AI-generated video falsely showing a bomb explosion at Vidhana Soudha, which houses the Karnataka government’s administrative offices.

The arrested person, identified as Ali, is a native of Araria district in Bihar. He had reportedly been employed as a daily-wage pipe fitter in Bengaluru for the past few months.

Police said the video appeared on an Instagram account named ‘jnx_king_h_g’ on the morning of October 20. The footage began with visuals of the exterior of Vidhana Soudha and the road in front of the building. It subsequently showed what appeared to be a major explosion, created using artificial intelligence technology.

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The video was allegedly posted with a caption claiming that Vidhana Soudha had been blown up by a bomb. The visuals were fabricated and did not depict an actual explosion, according to the details of the case.

The video came to the notice of the police during social media surveillance. Given the importance of Vidhana Soudha as the administrative headquarters of the Karnataka government, the authorities treated the circulation of the misleading footage as a serious matter.

Vidhana Soudha police registered a case under Sections 353(1)(b) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police station’s inspector reportedly filed a complaint seeking action over the video, which could cause fear and confusion among viewers.

Using leads linked to the Instagram account, investigators traced Ali to Bengaluru and arrested him.

Police are now investigating why the accused created and circulated the video. They are also trying to determine whether he acted independently or received assistance from others in producing or sharing the fabricated footage.

The case has drawn attention to the potential misuse of AI tools to manufacture realistic-looking videos of incidents that never occurred. Such content, particularly when it depicts attacks on important public institutions, can spread misinformation and cause unnecessary alarm.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and identify any additional individuals who may have been involved.