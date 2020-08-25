Man held with 10 kg ganja in Karnataka

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 25th August 2020 3:35 pm IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police East Division arrested an interstate drug peddler and seized 10 kg ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs on Monday night.

According to the police, the accused is a resident from Chittor, Andhra Pradesh.

“Bengaluru city police East division arrested an interstate drug peddler named Ramababu and seized 10 kg of ganja worth around Rs 3 lakhs,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Bengaluru said

A case has been registered in Ramamurthy Nagar police station under Section 20(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The accused used to sell ganja near K R Puram railway station and other parts of Bengaluru, the DCP said.

An investigation is currently underway.

