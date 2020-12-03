Man in Bihar slits throats of wife, daughter with a tiles-cutter

News Desk 1Published: 3rd December 2020 7:58 pm IST
Man in Bihar slits throats of wife, daughter with a tiles-cutter

Patna, Dec 3 : A resident of Bihar’s Jamui town slit the throats of his wife and eight-year-old daughter on Wednesday night using a tiles cutter.

The incident happened in Kalyanpur locality under the jurisdiction of the Jamui Sadar police station.

The accused’s four-year-old son, who hid behind a box to save his life, was the sole eyewitness to the incident.

The accused, identified as Pramod Tanti, is a mason who worked with marble tiles.

Tanti was suspicious of his wife’s character and the couple often quarrelled about it.

“The victim’s son narrated the incident to neighbours and the local police. He said his father slit the throats of his mother Reeta Devi (26) and elder sister Jyoti Kumari (8) using a tiles cutter,” said R. Sharma, investigating officer of the case.

READ:  DHFL's Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 2,122 Cr

“We have registered an FIR against Tanti and the matter is under investigation. He will be nabbed soon,” said Sharma.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 3rd December 2020 7:58 pm IST
Back to top button