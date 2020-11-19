Man involved in Delhi jewellery shop heist held after shootout

New Delhi, Nov 19 : A man wanted in connection with a jewellery shop heist in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar in July was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell after a brief exchange of fire on National Highway-24, police said on Thursday.

Accused Nadeem sustained a bullet injury in his leg in the shootout. A semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore along six cartridges was seized from him.

“Nadeem was apprehended near Gazipur Chowk on NH-24 around 11.40 pm on Wednesday. Nadeem was injured in the right leg in retaliatory firing by police and rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” said PS Kushwah, DCP, Special cell.

Nadeem had shot at the jeweller in Tilak Nagar, and subsequently fired at Central District police team led by a DCP in Ranjeet Nagar area on July 27 evening.

Though police chased the escaping robbers and captured Shehzad, Anas, and Shankar after an exchange of fire, Nadeem had then fled the spot.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.