Man killed after scuffle in Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, Oct 18 : A man who had committed murder after a scuffle in Vikaspuri area, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

According to police, Naresh Kumar opened fire at Firoz Khan following the scuffle on the intervening night of October 13 and 14 and fled. Khan was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kumar, who was arrested from Dwarka area, was interrogated at length and confessed that he, along with his sister, brother-in-law and niece, committed the offence, DCP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena, said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.