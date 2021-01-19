Man killed by six persons over property dispute

Nagpur: A 26-year-old man was brutally killed by six persons over a property dispute in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at Lohari Sawanga village in Jalalkheda police station area when the deceased Sharad Chaple confronted his neighbour Ratnakar Savarkar, a prime accused in the case, over some construction work, an official said.

An argument ensued, following which Savarkar and his wife abused Chaple and pushed him away.

On Monday afternoon, six persons attacked Chaple in his farm with sharp weapons.

He succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), the official said.

Police have registered a case of murder.

