Man killed by wife, lover

By Neha|   Updated: 18th March 2021 10:57 pm IST
Kota: A 32-year-old man, whose death in Rajasthan’s Kota district was suspected to be a case of suicide, was actually killed allegedly by his wife and her lover, police said on Thursday.

Budhiprakash Meena, a resident of Lakhsanija village, was found dead in his house in a suspicious condition on Sunday, an officer said.

Since the family members of the deceased did not point out any suspicion of murder, police initially lodged a case of unnatural death and handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem by medical board, Etawah Circle Officer Vijashankar Sharma said.

An inquiry by police revealed illicit relation between the deceased’s wife, Priyanka (30), and his neighbour, Mahavir Meena (26), according to the officer.

Mahavir Meena had offered a good amount of liquor to Budhiprakash to drink on Saturday, following which he went to sleep outside his house, The suspect then strangled his neck with a rope, the DSP said, adding that the wife projected it to be a suicide.

The two have been arrested and a murder case registered. They were produced before a court on Thursday that remanded them in police custody for two days, police added.

